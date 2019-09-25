New York: Jaishankar to meet Foreign Ministers of G4 nations today

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan here on Wednesday.

He has already held a string of engagements with his counterparts from other nations, the latest being a meeting with Belarus FM Vladimir Makei today.

Jaishankar has also met the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Fiji, St Vincent & Grenadines, UAE, Equatorial Guinea and Iran, amongst others. (ANI)

