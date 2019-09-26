New York: PM Modi meets Belgian counterpart, 'excellent' relations reviewed

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral with his Belgian counterpart Charles Michel on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here, where the "excellent" relations shared between the two countries were reviewed.

Modi also congratulated Michel on his election as the President of the European Council.

"Both leaders reviewed the excellent relations between India and Belgium and the follow-up decisions taken during the visit of the King of Belgium to India in 2017," an official press release said.

The two leaders also discussed the intensification of strategic and security relations between India and the European Union (EU).

"They agreed to intensify their efforts on early conclusion of negotiations on the Bilateral Investment and Trade Agreement, connectivity, closer cooperation on counter-terrorism, multilateral institutions, and migration and mobility," the release added.

The two leaders also agreed that the 15th India-EU Summit should be held at an "early date". (ANI)