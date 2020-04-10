New York reports 518 new COVID-19 deaths in single day, city tally reaches 4,778

New York [USA], April 10 (ANI): New York City reported 518 deaths linked to coronavirus on Thursday (local time) and the number of cases of the deadly virus rose by 7,521.

This brings the city's total to 87,725 cases and 4,778 deaths. New York City is the worst affected coronavirus region in the United States, CNN reported citing official data.

The United States has confirmed over 4.50 lakh coronavirus cases.

The countrywide death toll stands at 16,498. (ANI)

