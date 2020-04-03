New York reports highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths

New York [US], April 3 (ANI): New York has registered the highest daily increase in the number of deaths related to coronavirus with fatalities now standing at 2,935, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

The total number of positive cases in the state reached 102,863, Sputnik reported.

"The highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started - 2,935 deaths," Cuomo said, adding that the day before the death toll stood at 2,373.

The US is the new epicentre with over 245,000 confirmed cases of the virus, which is the highest in the world.

As of Friday morning, more than 6,000 Americans died from COVID-19. (ANI)

