New York to enter phase 2 of reopening on Monday

New York [USA], June 22 (ANI): New York will enter the second phase of reopening as lockdown rules put in place to contain covid-19 spread have gradually been relaxed, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The state continues to be "on the right path toward defeating the virus," the Governor said in a news release, noting that the state saw less than 1 per cent positivity rate for the virus in the tests conducted on Saturday.

"The Covid-19 pandemic isn't over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," the governor said.

"Yesterday, less than 1 per cent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus," said Cuomo in a bid to update New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The release posted on the state's official government website that New York has added 664 coronavirus cases, had 1,142 hospitalisations and 15 deaths across the state on June 21. (ANI)

