No active shooter at Houston school, police say hoax call

Houston [US], September 14 (ANI): Houston Police chief Troy Finner on Tuesday (local time) provided an update on an active shooter at Houston ISD's Heights High School and said that it was a hoax call.

"Law enforcement officers surrounded the campus at 413 E. 13th Street on Tuesday afternoon, searching for a potential suspect as they cleared the campus. No suspect was found, no shots were fired, and no one was injured," said the Houston Police chief.

The call of an active shooter at Houston ISD's Heights High School Tuesday afternoon prompted a huge police presence and panicked parents and students, ABC 13 reported.

A staging area was set up for parents at the corner of 306 E. 15th Street and Columbia Street to gather information about the situation came into focus.

"The Houston Police Department and @HISDPolice continue to investigate the threat, though no evidence was found to substantiate the threat," the district said in a tweet.



"I want to thank Houston Police, Houston Fire, the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office, and Houston ISD for their prompt response at Heights High School. While the reports of an active shooter turned out to be false, we are reminded that student safety and school security are paramount in the minds of students, parents and employees of all school districts. Today's response to the emergency calls reinforces how seriously our first responders take these incidents. It illustrates the constant training they undergo to take such quick and responsive action," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a statement thanking the police force for their actions.

The hoax was one of several targeting school campuses across Texas and California on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Houston Independent School District informed about the presence of an active shooter in the school.

"The security of our students and staff is our top priority. Today, a threat was made against Heights High School. As a precautionary measure, Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle Schools immediately went into lockdown," tweeted Houston Independent School District.

"The Houston Police Department and @HISDPolice continue to investigate the threat, though no evidence was found to substantiate the threat. Students at Heights High School will be dismissed early and school buses are en route to transport students who normally ride buses," added Houston Independent School District. (ANI)

