'No doubt' we will be declared winners when vote count ends: Biden

Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) stated that there was no doubt that when the vote count of the US Presidential polls was finished, he and Senator Kamala Harris would be declared the winners.

While delivering a statement from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said: "The Senator and I continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask all people to stay calm. The process is working, the count is being completed and we will know very soon. So thank you all for your patience but we've got to count the votes."

The former Vice President also emphasised that every vote must be counted in order to confirm a winner in the Presidential race, and asked people to be patient.



"In America, the vote is sacred. It has helped the people of this nation to express their will, and it is the will of the voters, no one, not anything else, that chooses the President of the USA. So each ballot must be counted and that is what we are going to see going through now, and that is how it should be," he said.

He mentioned that while democracy is sometimes messy and sometimes it requires a little patience, but that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the 'envy of the world'.

In his statement, Biden also acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic and the lives lost due to the virus, after attending a briefing on the pandemic.

"Cases are on the rise nationwide and we are nearing 240,000 deaths due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to each and everyone who has lost a loved one to this terrible disease," he said.

According to CNN, Biden has a 40-point lead over US President Donald Trump in electoral votes as of 4 pm ET (2:30 am IST). (ANI)

