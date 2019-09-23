No mention of Kashmir in Trump's speech at 'Howdy Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump did not mention Kashmir in his address at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday, even though he mentioned border security and recognised India's right like America's to protect its borders.

"Both India and the United States also understand that to keep our communities safe, we must protect our borders," the President said during his address at the NRG Stadium here.

The comment holds importance as India recently abrogated Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has tried raking up the matter internationally, even as India has reiterated time and again that its move in J&K is entirely a matter of its internal affairs.

Without mincing his words, Trump also outlined that both India and the United States are committed to protecting innocent civilians from "radical Islamic terrorism". He received a standing ovation from the crowd, which also included Prime Minister Narendra Modi in whose honour the event was held.

Apart from these, investment and defence featured prominently in Trump's speech at the mega event, which showcased the close ties shared between Washington and New Delhi.

The camaraderie shared by the two leaders came to the fore during Sunday's event, right from Modi walking with Trump to the event's stage upon the US President's arrival at the stadium to the victory lap taken by Modi-Trump, hand in hand, towards the end of the community summit. (ANI)

