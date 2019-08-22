Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)
No point of talking to India: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:21 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country is no longer interested in a dialogue with India.
"There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement. There is nothing more that we can do," said Khan in an interview published in the New York Times.
This comes after various leaders around the world asked Pakistan to engage bilaterally with India to end tensions that escalated following New Delhi's decision to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir. India has repeatedly made it clear that talks with Pakistan is only possible after Islamabad stops sponsoring terror.
Imran Khan even failed to get the support of the United States despite his highly publicised visit last month to Washington where he supposedly struck a friendship with President Donald Trump.
During a phone conversation last week with Khan, Trump made it clear that Kashmir issue should be resolved through a bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan.
Recently, France and Sweden had also advised Pakistan to engage in talks with India.
Rattled by India's move, Pakistan had sent its foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to China to seek its help at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), urging for an emergency meeting on the issue. However, four out of five permanent members in the United Nations did not support Pakistan contentions over India's decision.
Cash-strapped Pakistan has also alleged that India's decision of revoking the provisions under Article 370 will not only threaten the regional peace but also the world peace and further downgraded its diplomatic ties with its neighbour and suspended bilateral trade in the wake of it.
However, at the end of the UNSC meeting, last week, China and Pakistan stood isolated as members after others refused to endorse their position.
