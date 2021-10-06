Representative image
Representative image

No request from Taliban to UN to pay energy bills worth USD 90 million: Spokesman

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2021 22:41 IST


New York [US], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik) - The United Nations has not received any requests from any entity in Afghanistan to pay bills to electricity suppliers before Kabul faces a mass blackout, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Media reported earlier this week that the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) had asked the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to provide $90 million to settle the unpaid bills.
"We've seen these media reports," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "UNAMA has not received any requests from any Afghan entity to make any payments regarding energy which is what the report cited." (ANI/Sputnik)

Loading...
iocl
iocl