No responsible government should subsidise Iran's bloodlust: Trump at UNGA

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Iran's "provocative behavior" in the Middle East would invite tightened sanctions by the United States, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, while calling on the nations around the world to act against the country's "bloodlust".

"All nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidise Iran's bloodlust. As long as Iran's menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted, they would be tightened," Trump said in his address at the United Nations.

Trump's statement came in reference to the recent attack on Saudi Oil facilities, which the US has maintained was carried out by Iran, despite Yemen's Houthis having had claimed the responsibility for it.

"In response to Iran's recent attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, we just imposed the highest level sanctions on Iran's central bank," said Trump.

"Iran's leaders will have turned a proud nation into another cautionary tale of what happens when a ruling class abandons its people and embarks upon a crusade for personal power and riches," he stated.

Trump said that while the US does not seek conflict with other countries and desire peace, cooperation, and mutual gain with all, he would "never fail to defend" the country's interest.

Tension in the Middle East surged following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities on September 14, knocking out half the kingdom's oil production. Leaders from the UK, France, and Germany at the United Nations have claimed Iran is responsible for the attack. (ANI)

