Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi appointed as Sustainable Development Goals Advocate

New York [US], September 18 (ANI): UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday appointed Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi as new Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate ahead of the start of the 76th UN General Assembly.

Along with Satyarthi, STEM activist Valentina Munoz Rabanal, Microsoft President Brad Smith and K-pop superstars BLACKPINK as new SDG Advocates, said a press release issued by the UN.

Satyarthi has fought tirelessly for decades against child labour, slavery and trafficking.



"We are at a pivotal moment. The choices we make now could put us on a path towards breakdown and a future of perpetual crisis; or breakthrough to a greener and safer world," said Guterres.

"The SDG Advocates use their considerable spheres of influence to reach new constituencies to act now and keep the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals for people and for the planet," he added.

SDG was accepted by all members of the United Nations in 2012 at the Rio de Janeiro Council Meet with an aim to promote a healthy and developed future for the planet and its people.

The Sustainable Development Goals are a set of seventeen pointer targets that all the countries which are members of the UN agreed to work upon for the better future of the country.

It is a group of 17 goals with 169 targets and 304 indicators, as proposed by the United Nations General Assembly's Open Working Group on Sustainable Development Goals to be achieved by 2030. (ANI)

