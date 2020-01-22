Nobody likes Bernie Sanders, says Hillary Clinton

Washington DC [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): Ahead of the US Presidential Election 2020, Hillary Clinton in a documentary is seen hitting out at Bernie Sanders saying "nobody likes him" and "nobody wants to work with him."

According to CNN, in an upcoming docuseries, Clinton has blasted Sanders saying, "He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done."

The comments come at a time when the presidential election is approaching, and are focused on Sanders' core campaign appeal that revolves around him being a political outsider seeking to bring about a radical change.

Reacting to Clinton's remarks, Sanders said in a statement that his focus was President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

"Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history," Sanders said.

Clinton also questioned the culture around Sanders' campaign saying, "It's not only him, it's the culture around him. It's his leadership team. It's his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women." (ANI)

