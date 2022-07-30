footer close header add
Northrop Grumman wins USD 3.2 billion deal to build Next-Gen missile interceptors: Pentagon

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 07:16 IST


Washington [US], July 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Northrop Grumman has won a more than USD 3.2 billion contract to design, manufacture and deliver the next-generation Ground-Based Midcourse Interceptor for the US Missile Defense Agency, the Defense Department announced.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation [of] Huntsville, Alabama is being awarded a ... contract with a maximum amount of USD 3,286,745,005," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.
The Defense Department said in the release that Northrop Grumman will design, develop, test and field the next Ground-Based Midcourse Defense Weapon System (GWS) program.
"The GWS contract covers the systems engineering, design, development, integration, testing, and fielding of GWS software and hardware meeting warfighter needs, new requirements and evolving threats with greater reliability, availability, maintainability and testability than the current system," the release said. (ANI/Sputnik)

