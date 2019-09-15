Not a 'good idea' for Taliban to bomb Kabul: Trump

Washington [US], Sept 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that it was not a "good idea" for Taliban to launch a deadly blast in Kabul, which has claimed 12 lives including an American soldiers, and stated that the militant group is aware that they have committed a "big mistake".

"The Taliban has never been hit harder than it is being hit right now. Killing 12 people, including one great American soldier, was not a good idea. There are much better ways to set up a negotiation. The Taliban knows they made a big mistake, and they have no idea how to recover!," Trump tweeted.

Trump had called off the negotiations with the Taliban and cancelled a "secret meeting" with the group's representatives at Camp David in the wake of the Kabul terror attack.

Despite Trump's decision, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the administration is still working toward a deal but it will not proceed until the Taliban delivers on its commitments.

The US has been negotiating with the Taliban in the last few months at Doha despite the group's reluctance to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, which it views as a US puppet.

Earlier, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that the Trump administration had reached a deal 'in principle' to withdraw over 5,000 troops from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees by the Taliban to not allow the war-torn country to be used as a base for attacks abroad. (ANI)