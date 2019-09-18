Not looking to meet Iranian President at UN meeting: Donald Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Days after attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that he is not looking to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a United Nations meeting at the end of the month.

He said he would prefer not to meet but that he did not rule it out, The New York Times reported. The President made the remarks aboard Air Force One.

This comes after a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia which forced it to shut down two Aramco's oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day -- about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output. Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a tweet on September 16, US President had said, "Remember when Iran shot down a drone, saying knowingly that it was in their "airspace" when, in fact, it was nowhere close. They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie. Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We'll see?" (ANI)

