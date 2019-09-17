US President Donald Trump (File Photo)
Not right time to visit North Korea: Donald Trump

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:24 IST

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that it is probably not the right time for him to visit North Korea.
Yonhap quoted the US President as making the remarks to reporters at White House.
This comes after Trump on September 13 had said that he is willing to meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at some point this year.
North Korea's state media on Wednesday said that it had tested a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" under the guidance of its leader.
Pyongyang has carried out regular tests of what have been reported to be short-range missiles ever since the second US-North Korea Summit in Hanoi broke down earlier this year. The tests have been largely viewed to be a sign of frustration from Pyongyang's end.
Trump is also expected to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session, later this month, amid hopes of restarting talks aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. (ANI)

