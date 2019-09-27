'Now that Article 370 is gone, I can go back to Kashmir'

New York [USA] Sept 27 (ANI): Now that the Article 370 is gone, I can go back to my home in Kashmir, said one of the supporters assembled at the UN headquarters before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Shorty before PM Modi's speech a large group of people from Kashmir had assembled outside the UN headquarters in support of India.

On being asked what brought her here in support of Modi, Anjali Arya told ANI: "What our government has done, no one could do it for the last 70 years. Now that it has happened, I can go back to Kashmir to my house."

The group lauded PM Modi for the revocation of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmiri people had also made their presence felt at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event by holding up posters praising the PM for the abrogation of Article 370 and wearing saffron shirts. (ANI)

