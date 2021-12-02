Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 11,413 to over 22.1 mln

Brasilia [Brazil], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 11,413 to 22,105,872 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 283 to 614,964 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.33 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 9,710 new cases, with 305 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 781,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 263.36 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.22 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)