Obama built 'cages for kids': Trump fires back at Democrats

Washington DC [USA], August 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked the Democratic presidential candidates over his administration's treatment of the migrants, asserting that it was his predecessor Barack Obama who had constructed "cages".

"The cages for kids were built by the Obama Administration in 2014. He had the policy of child separation. I ended it even as I realised that more families would then come to the Border!" he tweeted.

This came after at least 10 Democratic presidential candidates sparred over the issues of the Trump administration's immigration policy and his rhetoric towards the migrants.

Recently, Democrat Senator from California Kamala Harris had visited a facility in Homestead where young migrants are lodged in Florida, The Hill reported.

Another Democrat Senator from Colorado Michael Bennet remarked on Wednesday at the party's second round of debate that "kids belong in classrooms, not cages".

Last year, the Trump administration had implemented a "zero tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute border crossings, leading to the separation of hundreds of children from their families, who were detained by the authorities.

The move invited a backlash from both Democrats and Republicans. After facing massive political pressure, Trump signed an executive order to end the policy.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday accused the Trump administration of separating over 900 children from their families in a court filing. (ANI)

