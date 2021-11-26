OCHA condemns killing of school children, teacher in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region

New York [US], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of school children and a teacher in Cameroon's restive English-speaking region of Southwest.



"I strongly condemn attacks on schools, teachers, and children. They are a serious violation of international human rights law and of the right to education. The perpetrators of such heinous acts and those supporting them must be held accountable. I urge all parties to respect and promote the right to education," Matthias Naab, humanitarian coordinator in Cameroon, said in a statement issued in the capital Yaounde.

On Wednesday, students were studying in a classroom at the Government Bilingual High School in Ekondo Titi of Southwest region, when gunmen attacked them. According to the government, four students and a teacher were killed and four others wounded.

Timothe Aboloa, Divisional Officer of Ekondo Titit, told Xinhua by phone on Thursday that the injured students are recovering and security has been beefed up in the area. (ANI/Xinhua)

