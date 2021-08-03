Officer Hashida becomes third cop to 'suicide' after capitol violence

Washington [US] August 3 (ANI): The US Metropolitan Police Department informed that another cop, Officer Gunther Hashida, who responded to the US Capitol insurrection has died by suicide.

Hashida's death has become the third known suicide of an officer who responded to the Capitol during the attack, and it is the second known suicide by a DC officer specifically, CNN reported.

"Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," department spokesperson Kristen Metzger said in a statement.



"We are grieving as a Department and our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida's family and friends," Metzger added.

Earlier, two other police officers identified as Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood had also reportedly suicide after the US Capitol violence.

A recent Senate report into the security failures of the day lists both Smith and Liebengood among those who "ultimately lost their lives" following the attack, CNN reported. (ANI)

