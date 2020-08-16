On India's 74th Independence Day, Empire State Building in New York illuminated in tricolour

New York [US], Aug 16 (ANI): The Empire State Building in New York was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

Under the concept of a drive-thru festival, more than 800 cars drove into a first-of-its-kind Independence Day celebration in the suburbs of Washington DC to commemorate the occasion.

People and their wheels lined up bumper to bumper to see a display of floats that gave the Indian diaspora the true essence of India packed with a punch of nostalgia. The drive-thru festival was organised by husband-wife duo Manish Sood and Deepa Shahani.

Many in the crowd held India's tricolour, dawned traditional ensemble and danced to the tunes of patriotic numbers.

Meanwhile in New York, for the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled with pride and patriotism alongside the US flag at Times Square.

The flag was hoisted at the iconic venue by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, who was the guest of honour at the event.

Over 200 Indian-Americans participated in the event to witness the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. They chanted patriotic slogans and raised Indian flags. (ANI)

