On Khalistan activists, US says "we condemn terrorism in all its forms"

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): The United State condemned terrorism in all of its forms including those who resort to violence to achieve their ends, whether they are political or otherwise, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on being asked about Khalistan.

"So we condemn terrorism in all of its forms. We condemn terrorism; we condemn violent extremism. We condemn all of those who resort to violence to achieve their ends, whether they are political or otherwise. There is never a justification to resort to violence. Regardless of the motivation, regardless of the perpetrator, we take the threat of terrorism around the world, whether that's to regional peace and security or to our own security, extraordinarily seriously," Price said in the press briefing on Wednesday (local time).

He was asked to share his views on Khalistani activists that are active in North America and who were responsible for the bombing of Air India in 1985.

There have been fears of an upturn in activities by the separatist outfit after suspected Khalistan supporters vandalised temples in Australia.



Concerns grew further after suspected Khalistan supporters allegedly vandalised the Indian Consulate in Brisbane on the night of February 21.

While responding to a media query on the US-Pakistan counterterrorism dialogue which took place on March 6-7, State Department Spokesperson said, "So the US-Pakistan counterterrorism dialogue - it provides an opportunity for the United States and Pakistan to - for the United States to convey our willingness to work with Pakistan to address terrorist threats and counter violent extremism, the threats that are in the region, the threats that have the potential to transcend the region as well. We have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security. The goal of a stable and secure South and Central Asia, free from terrorism, depends on the strength of, in large part, our partnership with Pakistan."

"The dialogue is a testament to our shared commitment to resilient security relationship and an opportunity for a candid discussion on steps we can take together to counter all terrorist groups that threaten regional and global stability. The United States seeks to expand our partnership to address these challenges. Any group that threatens regional and global stability of course is a concern to us. It is something that we discuss in the context of this counterterrorism dialogue," he added.

Earlier, the US Intelligence Community released a report which stated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations.

The report said the crises between India and Pakistan are more concerning because both are nuclear-armed states. However, Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India terrorist groups. But, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations, than it was in the past, the threat assessment report said. (ANI)

