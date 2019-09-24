On UN sidelines, Jaishankar meets Iran, Ivory Coast Foreign Ministers

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Iran and Ivory Coast on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly here and discussed issues of mutual interests.

Jaishankar, in his meeting with Ivory Coast (or Cote d'Ivoire) Foreign Minister Marcel Amon-Tanoh, discussed India's viewpoint on global challenges including terrorism.

"Welcomed the meeting with FM @marcelamontanoh of Cote d'Ivoire. Discussed our robust development partnership. Shared India's viewpoint on global challenges including terrorism," the minister said in a tweet.

During his meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Jaishankar said there was a "useful exchange of perspectives on regional developments".

"Good catching up with FM of Iran @JZarif on #UNGA74 margins. A very useful exchange of perspectives on regional developments. Agreed to stay in touch," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Colombian President Ivan Marquez, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the sidelines of his UN engagements here.

He also held a bilateral with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Modi, who is currently in the US on a week-long visit, addressed at the UN Climate Action Summit and the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage. (ANI)