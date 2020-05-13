On 'Vande Bharat' Day 4 in US: Delhi-Hyderabad bound AI special flight departs from Washington

Washington D.C. [USA], May 13 (ANI): A special Air India flight AI 104, expected to first touch down in Delhi and then Hyderabad, departed from Washington on Tuesday night, on the fourth day of the Centre's ambitious Vande Bharat Mission to bring stranded Indians national back home.

The flight took off from Washington's Dulles International Airport post-midnight. (local time).

An AI special flight carrying 334 Indians took off from Chicago on Tuesday. The same flight is expected to land in Chennai today.

India will launch the second phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' from the United States on May 19 under which Air India will operate 7 flights to bring back countrymen from the United States. These will be a repeat of the same cities as phase one as flights will originate from San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago and New York. However, the onward and final destination will not remain the same.

Under the ongoing phase one, some 1200 Indians are expected to fly back to India on 7 flights operated by Air India. (ANI)