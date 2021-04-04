One killed, two injured in triple shooting in Virginia Beach, US

Washington DC [US], April 4 (ANI): One person was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA, on Saturday night (local time).

Citing the Virginia Beach Police Department statement, CNN reported that a caller reported gunfire in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive. When officers arrived, they found three people were shot.



One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two victims had life-threatening injuries and were rushed to a hospital, police said.

Police said there was no suspect information available. Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

The triple shooting happened just over a week after a chaotic series of events in Virginia Beach that left two people dead and eight injured, CNN reported. (ANI)

