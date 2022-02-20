One person died, 5 more injured in shooting in US Portland

Portland [US], February 20 (ANI/Sputnik): One woman died and with five more people were injured as a result of a shooting in the Rose City Park neighborhood of the US city of Portland in Oregon, the local police said.



"On February 19, 2022, at 8:01 p. m. [February 20, 04:01 GMT], officers from the North Precinct responded to a shooting call... When officers arrived they located a female victim who was deceased," the Portland police said in a statement.

Two men and three women were transported to local hospitals, their condition is currently unknown.

According to the statement, Portland Police Homicide detectives arrived at the site. Several roads and avenues in the Rose City Park neighborhood have been closed while the inspection is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

