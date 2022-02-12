One person in critical condition, 9 officers injured in Phoenix shooting incident: Police

Washington [USA], February 12 (ANI/Sputnik): A woman and nine police officers have been injured in a shooting at a barricaded house in Phoenix, Arizona, early on Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department (PPD) said.

The incident took place as an officer responded to a shooting at 54th Avenue and Elwood Street in south Phoenix, but was fired upon when arriving on the scene.

"The Phoenix Police Department received a 911 call saying that an adult female has been shot. When an officer approached to help, he actually was invited by the suspect, an adult male. As he approached the door, the suspect ambushed him and shot several times," a PPD spokesperson said.



The officer was able to get to safety and called for reinforcement. An unidentified resident then placed a baby outside of a nearby home and when the officers attempted to take the baby to safety, the suspect opened fire again. The baby was not hit but one woman whom the police call "the initial shooting victim" was injured and remains in critical condition.

"The suspect opened fire again striking four officers and striking four other officers. Four directly with gunfire and four with ricocheting or shrapnel," the PPD spokesperson said.

When the officers eventually entered the suspect's home, they saw that he was dead.

"There is no threat to the public. The area will be restricted while investigators are on scene," the PPD spokesperson said, adding that an investigation into the motives for the incident is ongoing. (ANI/Sputnik)

