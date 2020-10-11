One person shot, killed in Denver amid dueling demonstrations

Moscow [Russia], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): One person was killed in a shooting in Denver, Colorado, as protests were underway in the city, police said.



"Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Courtyard by the Art Museum. 1 victim transported to the hospital their condition is unknown, 1 suspect in custody," Denver Police said on Twitter on Saturday, adding in a later tweet that "2 suspects are now in custody" and that "this shooting is now being investigated as a Homicide."

On Saturday afternoon a pro-police and an anti-police rally were underway at Denver's Civic Center Park. It is unclear whether the shooting was related to the demonstrations.

An investigation is underway. The victim's identity is unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

