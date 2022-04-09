One teenager dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside high school in New York: Reports

New York [US], April 9 (ANI/Sputnik): At least one teenager is dead and two more wounded as a result of a shooting incident outside a high school in the New York borough of the Bronx, NBC New York reported on Friday.

The shooting occurred outside South Bronx High School with first reports starting to come in at around 1:45 p.m. (17:45 GMT), the report said.



The only fatal victim of the shooting was a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the chest while the other two were shot in the thigh and buttocks and are expected to survive, the report said citing the New York Police Department.

A male suspect is currently at large and being wanted by police, the report added.

The suspect was seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and black vest, according to the report. (ANI/Sputnik)

