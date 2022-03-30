Operating units of NPPs in Ukraine working in normal mode: Russian ambassador to US

Washington [US], March 30 (ANI/Sputnik) - Statements about threats to nuclear security allegedly created by Russia's actions in Ukraine are untrue, the operating units of nuclear power plants (NPPs) in that country are working in normal mode, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

Antonov was commenting on a relevant statement by US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins.



"During the special operation, the Russian Armed Forces took control of nuclear facilities [Chernobyl and Zaporozhye NPPs] on Ukrainian territory in order to prevent nuclear provocations by nationalistic or other terrorist groups," the ambassador said in a message posted in the diplomatic mission's Telegram channel .

He said Russian servicemen do not interfere in the operation of the NPPs, but only protect them, so nothing poses a threat to the nuclear security regime.

"The operation of the functioning power units continues in normal mode. Nothing threatens their safety, the radiation monitoring systems are fully operational. There is no possibility of a release of radioactive material. This is confirmed by the IAEA leadership," Antonov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

