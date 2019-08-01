Hamza bin Laden, son of slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden
Osama bin Laden's son Hamza dead: US officials

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 01:03 IST

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Hamza bin Laden, son of slain Al-Qaeda leader and terror mastermind Osama bin Laden, is dead, according to the intelligence obtained by the United States.
The NBC News quoted three unnamed US government officials as saying that the US has obtained intelligence about the death of Hamza bin Laden. The officials did not provide details of where or when he died or whether the US played a role in his death. Additionally, it is unclear if the US has confirmed his death, reported Sputnik News Agency.
On being asked whether the US had intelligence that Hamza was dead, President Donald Trump said, "I don't want to comment on that."
Hamza bin Laden is believed to have made his last public appearance in 2018. He was regarded as the likely successor to the organization's chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Earlier this year, the US State Department had offered a reward of USD 1 million for information on the whereabouts of Hamza. The State Department had identified him as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" in January 2017.
Osama bin Laden was killed on 2 May 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan, during a US Navy SEAL special operation following a 10-year manhunt. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:14 IST

