Other nations will join UAE, Bahrain in Abraham Accords: Mike Pompeo

Washington [US], October 11 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed confidence that other nations will join UAE and Bahrain in normalising relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

"I am very confident that a number of other states will join what the Emiratis and the Bahrainis did. Whether that happens tomorrow or happens two weeks from now, those are sovereign decisions of those nations. I hope they'll do it as quickly as possible - not for the election, but because it's the right thing for their countries to do," Pompeo said speaking to Greg Kelly on Greg Kelly Reports show.

However, the Secretary of State did not say as to when this would happen.



"I can't tell you when, Greg. I couldn't tell you if it'll come in the next two weeks or three weeks. But what's coming that's good is the recognition that hatred of Israel is not a foreign policy. And so the Emiratis saw that, the Bahrainis have seen that, I think countries all across the Middle East, Arab nations there, understand that Israel is here to stay," he said.

On September 11, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain officially agreed to normalise relations with Israel, in a trilateral phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

The move came after United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. The first two Arab countries to recognise Israel were Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. (ANI)

