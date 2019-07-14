People wade through flood waters caused by Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana on July 13 (Photo/Reuters)
Over 1 lakh people left without electricity after 'Barry' makes landfall in Louisiana

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:39 IST

Louisiana [USA], July 14 (ANI): As many as 1, 18, 000 people were left without power on Saturday after category one Hurricane "Barry" made landfall in the region.
While the hurricane immediately weakened to a tropical storm upon landfall, natives residing in at least 330 households in Terrebonne Parish were asked to evacuate, according to CNN.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.
As per CNN's meteorologist, 95 per cent of the storm is still in the Gulf of Mexico. Both Louisiana and Mississippi could experience over 20 inches of rain until Thursday.
"It remains a very dangerous storm, particularly with regards to the amount of water that could be dropped in those areas with full river basins," said Rear Admiral Paul Thomas, the Commander Eighth Coast Guard District.
A major part of New Orleans lies below sea level, making it susceptible to floods. The city relies heavily on its pump-and-levee protection system due to this.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has already declared a state of emergency on Friday, adding that approximately 3,000 National Guard members are on standby for the storm.
"Heed the warnings. It's deeper than they believe it to be, and also there's current that sometimes is imperceptible. We need individuals to not drive through standing water," Edwards stated. (ANI)

