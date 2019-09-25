Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to ANI in New York on Tuesday (local time). Photo/ANI
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to ANI in New York on Tuesday (local time). Photo/ANI

Over 195 solar panels installed by India on UN's rooftop: Prakash Javadekar

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:17 IST

New York (US), Sept 25 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday (local time) said that over 195 solar panels have been installed in the United Nations (UN) Headquarters by India as a mark of tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi.
"The United Nations commemorated 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by planting 150 trees and India erected 195 solar panels on the terrace of UN," Javadekar told ANI.
Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the Headquarters of the UN, on the second leg of his visit to the United States.
The event was hosted to celebrate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which will underline the continuing relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values in today's world.
Javadekar said that the initiative by PM Modi was appreciated by the leaders across the world.
"This was a unique program. [The teachings of] non-violence, peace, antyodaya (uplifting of the weakest section of the society) by Mahatma Gandhi was remembered," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:16 IST

Indian Mission to provide free artificial limbs at health camp in Namibia

Windhoek [Namibia], Sep 25 (ANI): The Indian Mission in Namibia organised a healthcare camp to provide free artificial limbs to the needy in commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:15 IST

Mahatma Gandhi a constant source of inspiration for us: Jamaica PM

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul who continues to be an inspiration and a constant source of inspiration for all.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:03 IST

Mahatma Gandhi firmly believed in everyone's intrinsic...

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, honouring the late freedom fighter's legacy of non-violent resistance and philosophy of individual equality at an event marking the 150th anniversary of the Indian Father of the Nation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:54 IST

Jaishankar meets counterparts from Kazakhstan, Fiji, St Vincent...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Fiji and St Vincent and Grenadines on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:49 IST

Global Goalkeeper Award belongs to crores of Indians who adopted...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): After being bestowed with the Global Goalkeeper Award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the honour does not belong to him but to the crores of Indians who made the initiative a part of their daily lives.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:11 IST

Will try to persuade Taliban to hold talks with Afghan govt: Imran Khan

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his country will try to persuade the Taliban to hold direct talks with the Afghan government and broker a peace deal to end the 18 year-long civil war in Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:11 IST

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern hails Gandhi's unifying power of...

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday (local time) hailed Mahatma Gandhi's unifying power of inter-faith and inter-cultural understanding that bind all people and all religions across the globe, at a cultural event hosted by India at the United Nations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:02 IST

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation honours PM Modi for Swachh...

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday (local time) honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Global Goalkeeper Award for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to "improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:31 IST

Gandhi's non-violence contributed to shaping Bangabandhu's...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi's love for common people and ideals of non-violence contributed to shaping Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision of struggle and peaceful movement against oppression by the then Pakistani

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:16 IST

UN Secy Gen. hails India's decision to ban single-use plastic

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (local time) appreciated the Government of India's decision to ban the usage of single-use plastic in the country, a move aimed at going beyond mere talks on climate change.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:57 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's influence became source of inspiration: PM

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi never tried to create influence through his life but it became a source of inspiration across the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:24 IST

PM Modi inaugurates Gandhi Solar Park at UN Headquarters

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the Headquarters of the United Nations here, on the second leg of his visit to the United States.

Read More
iocl