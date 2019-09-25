Over 195 solar panels installed by India on UN's rooftop: Prakash Javadekar

New York (US), Sept 25 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday (local time) said that over 195 solar panels have been installed in the United Nations (UN) Headquarters by India as a mark of tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi.

"The United Nations commemorated 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by planting 150 trees and India erected 195 solar panels on the terrace of UN," Javadekar told ANI.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the Headquarters of the UN, on the second leg of his visit to the United States.

The event was hosted to celebrate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which will underline the continuing relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values in today's world.

Javadekar said that the initiative by PM Modi was appreciated by the leaders across the world.

"This was a unique program. [The teachings of] non-violence, peace, antyodaya (uplifting of the weakest section of the society) by Mahatma Gandhi was remembered," he added. (ANI)