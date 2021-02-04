Over 2,500 UN personnel in Myanmar amid coup

New York [US], February 4 (ANI): The United Nations continues to closely monitor the situation in Myanmar and has over 2,500 personnel on the ground engaged in providing support to the population following the recent military coup in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We're obviously watching the situation very closely with concern," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

"The UN has more than 2,500 personnel in Myanmar, both international and national, providing crucial development and humanitarian support to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law," he said.

"The latest political developments in Myanmar come at a particularly difficult time for the country, as it is experiencing a public health emergency with significant socio-economic impacts. The first vaccines arrived in Myanmar only last week and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic must remain a priority for the foreseeable future," he added.

"The UN is also providing humanitarian assistance to more than a million people in Myanmar," the spokesperson said further.

United Nations Secretary-General's special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, on Tuesday strongly condemned the steps taken by the Southeast Asian country's military and called it shocking.

Myanmar's military launched a coup on Monday morning and detained Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members.

The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party win resoundingly. The military also said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends. (ANI)

