Over 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses used in Mexico in past 3 months

Mexico City [Mexico], March 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Mexico has administered more than 6 million doses of various coronavirus vaccines since the rollout of the mass immunization campaign in late December, using over half of all the received vaccines, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said.

Mexico, which has a population of 126 million, has authorized the use of AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, as well as Russia's Sputnik V, and China's Sinovac and CanSino.

"As of March 24, we have used 6,119,298 doses ... this is 63 per cent of all the received vaccines," the senior official said at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to the ministry data, some 748,000 out of all vaccinees have received both shots. Among those in the priority group of frontline medical staff, 852,473 people were inoculated, 70 per cent of them got two doses. Among teachers, at least 22,290 people have been vaccinated with one dose.

Among senior citizens, who are currently being vaccinated, as many as 4,476,556 people have already been inoculated and nearly 150,000 of them already received both injections.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Latin American country, the number of those infected has surpassed 2.3 million. The death toll stands at 199,048. (ANI/Sputnik)