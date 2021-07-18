Over 60 people affected by chemical leak at Texas water park

Spring [Texas] July 18 (ANI): Over 60 people suffered skin irritation and breathing problems from a chemical leak that occurred at the children's pool at Six Flags Harbor Splashdown in Spring, Texas.

Chemicals believed to be involved hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid. An investigation into the cause of this incident is ongoing, 26 people were transported to area hospitals, while 39 others were also affected but refused to be transported, New York Post reported citing HCFMO tweet.

"No indication of air quality or chemical leaks in the surrounding area at this time but please avoid the area if possible," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a tweet.



Fire officials also informed that the chemical combination involved in the incident is believed to be sulfuric acid and bleach.

One water-park visitor informed that she was at the kiddie pool when her children began experiencing a "burning" sensation, New York Post reported.

"I just kept wondering why it was burning," she said, adding that her kids now "seem to be fine".

The amusement park was closed following the incident.

The misadventure comes three days after two people were hospitalized when a water ride at New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure malfunctioned. (ANI)

