Overseas Bangladeshis protest in front of Pak consulate in US to mark Intellectual Martyrs Day

New York [US], December 15 (ANI): Overseas Bangladeshis on Wednesday (local time) protested in front of the Pakistan Consulate and at Times Square in New York to mark Intellectual Martyrs Day.

The event was organised by Sheikh Kamal Mukti Parishad (USA chapter) in front of the Pakistan Consulate at 12-2 pm and then at the tourist hub of Times Square at 6-7:30 pm in New York.

The speakers paid tribute to the intellectuals brutally killed by the Pakistan Army and their collaborators during the 1971 Bangladeshi liberation war. They carried posters and banners of martyrs and expressed their sentiments to the families of martyred intellectuals.



They also expressed their gratitude to India for liberating Bangladesh and praised PM Sheikh Hasina for taking Bangladesh on the path of prosperity.

The protesters shamed Pakistan in front of its Consulate and held it responsible for the genocide in Bangladesh.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited an exhibition on the occasion of Vijay Diwas in Delhi.

India observes December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh. The day is also observed in Bangladesh as 'Bijoy Dibos'.

On 26 March 1971, Bangladesh was proclaimed an independent nation by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, this led to the Bangladesh Liberation War when a guerilla war ensued between Pakistan and Bangladesh liberation forces with Indian support.

The Bangladesh Liberation War culminated in December 1971 with the defeat of Pakistan.



The war of 1971 or the Indo-Pak war of 1971 or the Bangladesh Liberation war of 1971 was a revolution and armed conflict sparked by the rise of the Bengali nationalist and self-determination movement in what was then East Pakistan.

The Bengali Language Movement was started in 1948 meant to assert the rights of the Bengali-speaking population of Pakistan and also for the equal status of Bengali with Urdu, which alone was declared as Pakistan's federal language.

There were also disparities in the economic status of both sides. The western side received more money from the common budget.

The Bengali attempt to increase their status and earn respect for their language was met with severe suppression from the authorities.

After the general election in Pakistan in 1970, Mujibur Rahman's Awami League won a clear majority. But the military in Pakistan (which had only about 5 per cent of Bengali officers) was opposed to him becoming the country's supremo.

The military government of Yahya Khan was unwilling to give up power to Mujib. Bengali nationalism was on the rise.

On the night of 25th March 1971, the Pakistan Army started the now infamous 'Operation Searchlight' in which they massacred students, intellectuals and civilians in Bangladesh. Thousands of Bengali women were raped by the Pakistani troops. The idea was to brutally crush the Bengali resistance.

Since it was obvious that the West Pakistan authorities would not give legitimate power to Mujib, he declared the country's independence.

After this, a guerrilla war started between the Pakistan Army and their collaborators who were called Razakars and the Bangladeshi liberation forces. The Bangladeshi liberation forces were called the 'Mukti Bahini'.

Indian forces were helping by giving arms and training to the soldiers of the Mukti Bahini. India entered into combat officially on 3 December 1971 when Pakistan attacked Indian Air Force bases.

Pakistan was unable to defend Dhaka once India entered the war. On December 16, 1971, Pakistan surrendered. India won the war and Bangladesh became a free country.

India played a key part in Bangladesh achieving recognition from other countries of the world. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had toured several countries to publicise the atrocities conducted by the Pakistani military in Bangladesh. (ANI)

