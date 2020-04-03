Overturning of convictions for Daniel Pearl's murder is affront to victims of terrorism everywhere: US

Washington D.C. [USA], Apr 3 (ANI): The US House Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs expressed its "deep concerns" over Pakistan court's decision to overturn the conviction of Omar Saeed Sheikh for the abduction and killing of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

Chairman of House Committee of Foreign Affairs, Eliot Engle expressed his concerns after a court overturned Omar Saeed murder and terrorism convictions and called upon Pakistan to demonstrate real commitment in addressing its terrorism problem.

Engle said, "Deeply concerned by Pakistan court's overturning of convictions for abduction and killing of Daniel Pearl."

He added, "Its critical Pakistan demonstrates a real commitment to addressing its longstanding terrorism problem by holding those involved accountable."

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) of US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells also commented on the overturning of the conviction, "The overturning of the convictions for Daniel Pearl's murder is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere. We welcome Pakistan's decision to appeal the verdict. Those responsible for Daniel's heinous kidnapping and murder must face the full measure of justice."

British born Sheikh and three others have been convicted in connection with Pearl's murder. Sheikh was sentenced to death in 2002 for being the mastermind of the murder.

According to Al Jazeera, three other convicts who were serving life sentences in connection with the murder have been acquitted by the Sindh High Court and released.

Pearl was investigating armed groups in Karachi after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States when he was kidnapped in January 2002. Video of his murder emerged a few weeks later. (ANI)

