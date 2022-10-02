Pak Army Chief Bajwa on official visit to US

Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is on an official visit to the United States, Pakistan's military media wing said in a press release.

Bajwa called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nation's Military Advisor to Secretary General during the visit to the United States, the Inter-Services Public Relations added.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, and overall regional security situation including natural disasters caused by floods across the country came under discussion.

The UN Military Advisor expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He assured full support to the flood victims.



Record monsoon and heavy floods in Pakistan have given rise to hunger and various illnesses which have affected 33 million people and experts believe that the situation would aggravate in the coming days as the flood affectees are forced to live under the open sky depriving them of required resources.

Around 888 health facilities have been damaged in the country, of which 180 are completely damaged, leaving millions of people lacking access to health care and medical treatment, as reported in many affected districts.

Pakistan receives heavy -- often destructive -- rains during its annual monsoon season, which is crucial for agriculture and water supplies. But the heavy downpour this year has created havoc in the country, while rapidly melting glaciers in the north have for months heaped pressure on waterways.

Huge areas of the country are still underwater and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Pakistan is facing one of the worst flooding events in its history. The human and socio-economic toll is expected to increase as flood levels continue to rise, with immense pressure on the country's dams. (ANI)

