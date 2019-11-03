Representative image
Representative image

'Pak based terrorist organisations maintain capability, intent to attack Indian targets'

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:05 IST

Washington DC [US], Nov 3 (ANI): A report by the US States Department has stated Pakistan based terrorist organisations such as LeT and JeM have maintained the "capability and intent" to attack Indian and Afghan targets.
"Regionally focused terrorist groups also remained a threat in 2018. Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba - which was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks - and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) maintained the capability and intent to attack Indian and Afghan targets," the report -- "Country Reports on Terrorism 2018" said.
The report accused Pakistan of not taking sufficient action against terrorist groups such as Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which it said "continued to operate, train, organise, and fundraise in Pakistan."
The report said India continued to experience attacks from Pakistan based terrorist organisations.
"Indian authorities blamed Pakistan for cross-border attacks in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," the report said while adding that it (India) continued to apply pressure to detect, disrupt, and degrade terrorist organisations' operations within its borders.
The document by the US States Department accused Islamabad of not restricting the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani Network (HQN) from operating in the Pakistan based safe havens.
"The government (Pakistan) failed to significantly limit Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from raising money, recruiting, and training in Pakistan - and allowed candidates overtly affiliated with LeT front organizations to contest the July general elections," it said.
The report mentioned that Pakistan experienced numerous terrorist attacks in 2018 highlighting that militant and terrorist groups targeted civilians, journalists, community leaders, security forces, law enforcement agents, and schools killing and injuring hundreds.
"Religious minorities faced significant threats from terrorist groups. The following examples include some of the more destructive and high-profile attacks and demonstrate a variety of methods, targets, and perpetrators," it said.
It took note of critics arguing that military courts in Pakistan are not transparent and are being used to silence civil society activists. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:51 IST

ASEAN lies at core of India's Act East Policy, says PM Modi

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) lied at the core of India's Act East Policy and welcomes India-ASEAN cooperation on Indo-Pacific outlook.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:52 IST

For investment and easy business, come to India: PM Modi

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited foreign investors to invest in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:11 IST

India is one of the world's most attractive economies for...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Portraying India as an ideal investment destination Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the country has done significant work in the field of taxation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:13 IST

This is the best time to invest in India, says PM Modi

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong appeal to the business leaders to invest in India saying that this is the best time to be in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:10 IST

PM Modi to attend ASEAN summit in Bangkok today

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Bangkok today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:10 IST

4 civilians killed in Russian airstrikes in Syria's de-escalation zone

Idlib [Syria], Nov 3 (ANI): At least four civilians lost their lives in Russian airstrikes in Idlib de-escalation zone of northwestern Syria on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:09 IST

Xinhua condemns vandalisation of its Hong Kong bureau

Beijing [China], Nov 3 (ANI): Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency on Saturday strongly condemned what it called "savage behaviour" of the protesters in Hong Kong after its Asia-Pacific Regional Bureau office building was vandalised during the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:24 IST

Islamic State claims responsibility for Mali attack

Bamako [Mali], Nov 3 (ANI): The Islamic State (ISIS) on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack on Mali's armed forces that left 53 servicemen and one civilian dead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:22 IST

Trump says he is willing to invite Ukrainian President to US

Washington DC [USA], Nov 3 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he is willing to invite his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House for talks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 05:20 IST

Delhi: 8th Indo-German Energy Forum takes place, 8 MoUs inked

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The eighth Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF) 2019 took place in Delhi where officials from the two countries discussed areas to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 05:14 IST

Former Pak PM Abbasi rushed to hospital over deteriorating health

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for a check-up on Saturday after his health condition deteriorated.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:29 IST

Sturgeon claims Scottish independence 'within touching distance'...

Glasgow [UK], Nov 3 (Sputnik/ANI): Scotland's independence is "very near", which makes the upcoming UK general election most important ever to put the future of the region into its own hands, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl