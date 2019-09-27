Global terrorist and Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. (File photo)
Global terrorist and Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. (File photo)

Pak cries foul over Indian media raising issue of UNSC allowing Hafiz Saeed to access bank accounts

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:25 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday cried foul over a certain section of the Indian media "unnecessarily politicising" the issue in which the UN Security Council (UNSC) had approved a request by Islamabad to allow global terrorist Hafiz Saeed to access his bank accounts for 'basic expenses' to help his family, and claimed it was "casting negative aspersions on the country's efforts to implement its obligations under the UN sanctions regimes".
In response to media queries, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a statement, "Such an exemption was in line with the established procedures and practices of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee. Hafiz Saeed and others had submitted an exemption request for basic expenditure to the United Nations Security Council. The request was later approved by the Council as a matter of routine."
"The spokesperson expressed disappointment that a certain section of the Indian media was unnecessarily politicising this issue to cast negative aspersions on Pakistan's efforts to implement its obligations under the UN sanctions regimes," the statement said.
In a letter dated August 15, the UN Sanctions Committee said it had received a letter from Pakistan seeking permission to allow Saeed "certain expenditure" from his frozen bank account. The Chair said that the request was approved after "no objection" had been received from any member.
"The chair has the honour to refer to his draft letter to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan communicating the committee's decision with respect to the intention of the Pakistani authorities to authorise certain expenditures to the benefit of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (QDi.236), Haji Muhammad Ashraf (QDI.265) and Zafar Iqbal (QDI.308) to cover basic expenses, as specified in the note verbale of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan pursuant to paragraph 81 (a) of resolution 2368 (2017)," the letter read.
"The chair wishes to inform the members that no objections were placed by the set dateline of 15 August 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for the consideration of the draft letter. Consequently, the letter is approved, and the chair will instruct the Secretariat to dispatch it," it added.
Pakistan, which has time and again proven to be a safe haven for global terrorists, has based its request by outlining the monthly expenses requirement of Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Saeed, who it claims, has to support a family of four.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi evaded a question on proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed.
The senior diplomat dogged the question at the time he was speaking to media after concluding his speech at SAARC Foreign Ministers' meet, which was held on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session here.
Being a proscribed terrorist, Saeed is subjected to comprehensive economic and trade sanctions such as arms embargoes, travel bans, and financial or commodity restrictions.
Saeed, who has been designated as global terrorists by the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union, was the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed 166 lives. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 02:02 IST

Pentagon to send radar, Patriot missiles to support Saudi...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): The Pentagon on Thursday said that it will send four radar systems, a battery of Patriot missiles and about 200 support personnel to Saudi Arabia, in a move that would strengthen the Kingdom's defences in the wake of attacks on its oil facilities earlier this month

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:33 IST

Elimination of terrorism precondition for survival of our...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The elimination of terrorism in all its forms is a precondition not only for fruitful cooperation but also for the very survival of our region itself, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday following the high octane drama at the SAARC meeting here on

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:57 IST

Next SAARC summit to take place in Pak, dates to be proposed...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The next South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit is scheduled to take place in Pakistan's capital Islamabad and dates will be proposed soon, said the country's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:51 IST

New York: Pak FM Qureshi evades question on Hafiz Saeed

New York [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday (local time) evaded a question on proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:52 IST

New York: Pak FM holds up SAARC meeting, refuses to attend...

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): The SAARC meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA session here saw high voltage drama with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi first holding up the meeting here on Thursday and then refusing to attend the conference until External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar f

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:47 IST

Imran Khan holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister on UNGA sidelines

New York [US], Sept 26 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:37 IST

Protect us from Pak Army, ISI; Muhajir activist appeals to Modi, Trump

New York [US], Sept 26 (ANI): Highlighting the atrocities committed against the ethnic and religious minorities in Pakistan, a woman Muhajir activist on Thursday demanded cessation of funding and aid to the "terrorist state" and urged US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prote

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:16 IST

Jaishankar participates in BRICS Ministerial Meeting in New York

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took part in the BRICS Ministerial Meeting here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:15 IST

PM Modi meets Iran President for bilateral on UNGA sidelines

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Iran President Hassan Rouhani here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:34 IST

Estonia ready to assist India in development of single...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Estonia is willing to assist India in the development of a single multipurpose identity card in view of the country's experience in the domain of e-governance, country's new Ambassador to New Delhi Katrin Kivi said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:10 IST

UNSC allows global terrorist Hafiz Saeed to access bank accounts...

New York [US], Sept 26 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has approved a request by Pakistan to allow global terrorist Hafiz Saeed to access his bank accounts for 'basic expenses' to help his family.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:03 IST

4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 26 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Thursday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Read More
iocl