Pak hires lobbyists Holland & Knight to advance its interests in US

Washington DC [USA], July 21 (ANI): Pakistan Embassy in Washington has hired the services of top lobbying firm Holland & Knight to help advance the country's interests in the United States.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi witnessed the contract signing and held discussions with former Congressman and representative of the firm Tom Reynolds.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi expressed confidence that the firm will fully assist Pakistan Embassy in promoting ties between the two countries. In turn, Reynolds assured of extending full support in forging ties based on mutual interest and respect, reported Radio Pakistan.

The contract signing coincides with the maiden visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, to the US. (ANI)

