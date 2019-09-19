India's ambassador to the United States, Harsh Vardhan Shringla (File photo)
India's ambassador to the United States, Harsh Vardhan Shringla (File photo)

Pak PM can run economy to ground but can't inflict damage on neighbour: Indian envoy

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 19 (ANI): As Pakistan continues with its fake narratives on Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 amid mounting economic challenges, India's ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that Pakistani Prime minister Imran Khan has every right to run his own economy into the ground but his "determination to inflict similar damage on the province of a neighbouring country must be challenged by the international community".
"Under Prime Minister Khan's watch, the people of Pakistan are reeling under economic depression, with inflation at a five-year high, national debt exceeding gross domestic product and an International Monetary Fund bailout for the 22nd time. Mr. Khan has, of course, every right to run his own economy into the ground. But his determination to inflict similar damage on the province of a neighbouring country must be challenged by the international community," Shringla wrote in an Opinion piece published in the New York Times on Thursday.
He said that over the past few weeks, Imran Khan and senior officials of his government have made a plethora of comments painting an apocalyptic picture of India's reorganization of its province of Jammu and Kashmir -- and raising the threat of conflict, including nuclear war, with India.
"What Prime Minister Khan finds difficult to accept is that the Kashmir region is now back on the road to progress and prosperity because the Indian government has repealed an anachronistic and temporary provision of law that has hindered development there," the envoy said
Shringla said that Article 370 of the Constitution "prevented the Indian government from having any say in the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir" except in matters of defence, finance, foreign affairs and communications and this contributed to the province's struggles.
"While the rest of India experienced strong social and economic development, Jammu and Kashmir lagged in terms of economic growth, employment, fighting corruption, gender equality, literacy and many other indicators, he said.
The article said that Pakistan has a vested interest in preventing prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and in the Ladakh area of Kashmir, because a weak economy fuels separatist sentiments in some quarters.
"This fits into Pakistan's larger strategy of using terrorism as a political tool. This is a country whose fingerprints are on terrorist strikes across the world and that was home to Osama bin Laden in his last days. So it also opposes the repeal of Article 370, which legitimised discrimination and hindered economic progress," he said.
Shringla said that New Delhi's historic decision has finally opened the door to rejuvenate a moribund economy and promote horticulture, tourism and handicrafts that are the unique strength of its culture apart from delivering social and economic justice to "a region that was out of step with the rest of the nation".
"Clearly, this prospect for a more prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, cuts the ground under the feet of Pakistan. Its prime minister claims that he offered to work for peace, progress and prosperity with India. What he does not say is that the assembly line of terrorists that is a major industry of his country continues without pause," he wrote.
Referring to Khan, Shringla said he suggests that institutions like the Financial Action Task Force, an international organization that investigates terrorist financing, are part of a conspiracy against Pakistan.
"He obscures the fact that the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attack of 2008 has been shielded by Pakistan. And that the Pulwama suicide bombing was carried out by Jaish-e-Muhammad, a United Nations-proscribed terrorist outfit that operates openly from one of his major cities," he said.
He said Khan has criticized India for its treatment of Muslims and other non-Hindu minorities.
"This would be laughable if the reality was not so tragic. When Pakistan was created, its population was 23 percent minorities. This is now down to 3 percent, a figure that speaks for itself. And there are countless faces -- Shias, Ahmadis, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs -- who can testify to this tragic reality. Fellow Muslims are not spared; ask the Shia, the Pashtun, Sindhi or the Baloch people of Pakistan," he wrote.
The envoy further noted that Islamabad has been calling on the United Nations to address the so-called "Indian atrocities" in Kashmir but it itself skipped out that the minorities, including Shias, Ahmadis, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs, in the cash-strapped nation are seeking world attention towards their tragic problems.
Pakistan has been desperately trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue since New Delhi abrogated Article 370. However, Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that Article 370 was in an internal matter and Kashmir issue should be discussed bilaterally. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:31 IST

Pak faces growing calls for independence in PoK: Report

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 19 (ANI): Even as Pakistan continues to make attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue despite rebuffs, it has put curbs on residents of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir who want an end to its control over the territory.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:56 IST

Pak violates SCO norms, refuses to invite Indian contingent for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In another violation of set standards of international diplomacy, Pakistan on Thursday refused to abide by the norms of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) by not extending an invitation to India for the Cultural Day programme of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:02 IST

Nepal issues permits to 260 mountaineers for climbing Mt Manaslu...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 19 (ANI): Nepal's Department of Tourism (DoT) has issued permits to 260 mountaineers to climb the Mount Manaslu this autumn.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:26 IST

CEOs, top executives of 61 US firms to join Modi at roundtable...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and top executives of ExxonMobil, Perot Group and Hillwood, Baker Hughes and of 13 other top US energy companies would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the roundtable meeting in Houston on September 21, sources said on Thursd

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:09 IST

Iran warns of 'all-out war' if US, Saudi Arabia retaliate over...

Tehran [Iran], Sept 19 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday warned of an "all-out war" if the United States or Saudi Arabia launches military strikes in retaliation for the drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities that have destroyed nearly 50 per cent of the Kingdom's globa

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:53 IST

Pak fails to garner support in UNHRC to place resolution on Kashmir

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 19 (ANI): In a diplomatic victory for India, Pakistan on Thursday failed to garner the required support at the 42nd UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session here to place a resolution on Kashmir within the stipulated deadline of 1 p.m. (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:37 IST

US to return $ 100 mn aid for Afghanistan to Treasury: Pompeo

Washington [USA], Sept 19 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States will return around USD 100 million which was sanctioned for an Afghan energy project to the Treasury and withhold another USD 60 million in aid after concluding that Kabul is mismanaging resources, as per the US Secretary of State Michael Pomp

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:15 IST

Fawad Chaudhry expresses desire to be Pakistan's Dy PM

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has expressed his desire to become the nation's Deputy Prime Minister.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:35 IST

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern confuses Japan for China during Tokyo trip

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 19 : New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was left red-faced after confusing Japan for China on the first day of her official trip here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:47 IST

Iran demands proof of culpability in attacks on Saudi Arabia's Aramco

Tehran [Iran], Sept 19 (ANI): The Iranian foreign ministry on Thursday said it needs to see the proof of Tehran's hand in drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:46 IST

PM Modi, Mongolian Pres to jointly unveil Lord Buddha statue tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga will jointly unveil the statue of Lord Buddha at Gandan Monastery via video conferencing on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:58 IST

Beijing's 2nd intl airport to be operational soon

Beijing [China], Sept 19 (ANI): China is set to open a new mega-airport to the south of Beijing, ahead of its 70th anniversary.

Read More
iocl