Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)

Pak PM meets US special envoy for Afghanistan in New York

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:09 IST

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (local time) met United States' special envoy for Afghan peace talks Zalmay Khalilzad.
Khan is in New York to take part in the 74th UN General Assembly session.
Dawn quoted Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as saying that Khalilzad "shared with the premier how far his negotiations with the Taliban had gone, the nature of the talks and what expectations he holds in the future".
In a statement here, the Pakistan Embassy said Khan and Khalilzad discussed Afghanistan and Pakistan-US joint efforts for peace in Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister "appreciated Khalilzad's efforts for promoting a peaceful, political settlement in Afghanistan" read the statement.
"He (Imran Khan) recalled that Pakistan had always held that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict. Pakistan would, therefore, continue to support all initiatives towards achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan and hoped for an early resumption of the peace process," it further read.
Pakistan has been long accused of harbouring terrorist groups which wreak havoc in Afghanistan and seek to undermine the democratic process in the country.
However, the Pakistan Embassy said that Khan condemned the recent surge of violence in Afghanistan.
The meeting comes weeks after US President Donald Trump called off negotiations with the Taliban and cancelled a 'secret meeting' with the group's representatives at Camp David in the wake of Kabul terror attack. The calling off of negotiations was seen as a blow to Pakistan.
On September 15, Trump said it was not a "good idea" for Taliban to launch a deadly blast in Kabul, which has claimed 12 lives including an American soldier, and stated that the militant group is aware that they have committed a "big mistake".
The US has been negotiating with the Taliban in the last few months at Doha despite the group's reluctance to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, which it views as a US puppet. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:01 IST

Amid slowing economies, what are India and rest of Asia doing

Singapore City [Singapore], Sept 23: The world markets have recently been taken on a roller coaster ride by the President of the world's largest economy. They have been bobbing up and down, depending on his unpredictable pronouncements on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:50 IST

Afghanistan: 14 killed, 8 injured in airstirke in Helmand

Helmand [Afghanistan], Sept 23 (ANI): At least 14 people, all women and children, were killed when the vehicle in which they were proceeding for a wedding was caught in an airstrike in Southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:46 IST

Would bet on Modi to transform India, including 'newly...

Washington [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared stage with US President Donald Trump at the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston where the two leaders addressed a crowd of over 50,000 people and endorsed each other. The event grabbed the attention of international media, especi

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:50 IST

Waited for long to greet PM Modi, says Akbaruddin

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin, who received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here on Sunday (local time), said that the members of the Permanent Mission of India to the UN have waited for long to greet the Prime Minister

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:36 IST

Iran open to talks on permanent nuclear deal with US, says Zarif

Moscow [Russia], Sept 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran is open to talks with the United States on a lasting nuclear deal, but the place for them is at the negotiating table with the signatories to the existing pact, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:33 IST

Iran will present regional security plan at UNGA: Rouhani

Iran [Tehran], Sept 23 (ANI): Warning foreign forces to 'stay away' from the region, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that he will present a security plan for the Gulf at the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:29 IST

PM Modi reaches New York to take part in UNGA session

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Sunday (local time) on the second leg of his ongoing US visit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:48 IST

As Modi, Trump echo similar sentiments, US-India relations touch...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 23 (ANI): India and US relations soared on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump together addressed the Howdy Modi! event at Houston. The two leaders echoed similar sentiments on various issues, including terrorism, trade and defence.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:04 IST

Trump has no plans to meet Iranian Prez Rouhani at UNGA

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that he has no plans to meet Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:02 IST

Hong Kong: Protests takes a violent turn on 16th consecutive weekend

Hong Kong, Sep 23 (ANI): Protesters here on Sunday night vandalised a subway station, set fires and trampled on Chinese flags as the pro-democracy demonstrations once again took a violent turn for the 16th consecutive weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:32 IST

Iran releases British oil tanker seized in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran [Iran], Sep 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Sunday released Stena Impero, the British oil tanker seized more than two months ago in the Strait of Hormuz for "maritime violations," the Iranian media reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:30 IST

Houston : With Trump on his side, PM Modi slams Pak over...

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism across the globe.

Read More
iocl