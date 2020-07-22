Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Washington DC [USA], July 22 (ANI): Even as people in Jammu and Kashmir are rejoicing the normalcy returning to the Valley and are working to preserve it, some masked activists and paid sympathisers of Pakistan, who sip martinis in their plush homes in cities like Los Angles and London, seek to demean the hard-working local residents of the region and keep pushing Kashmiri youth to pick up guns.

Some of these Pakistani puppets have also sought to cultivate Bollywood actors. On Wednesday, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda cautioned that such celebrities should shun any such links.

Tony Ashai, whose son Bilal Ashai recently graduated from Los Angeles with a Master's degree, has been provoking Kashmiri youth to pick-up stones and guns.

This has also been the case with such terror sympathisers in Jammu and Kashmir who mostly send their children abroad and provoke youth to take up arms or stones. These youth spoilers live rather comfortable lives with their children landing in cushioned jobs or plush businesses while people of the state bear the brunt of Pakistan-based terrorism.

Ashai has had apparent business links with a leading Bollywood actor in the past. He has been provoking Kashmiris when they want to get on with their lives which have been wrecked by Pakistan for nearly three decades.

A video has gone viral of Tony Ashai's brother Arthur in which he is seen badly bullying an Indian. The video also reflects his unease at the improvement in the situation in Kashmir. He is telling the person to stand up for minority rights, little realising that he is from the Union Territory where Muslims are in a majority and where terrorists pushed out Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s.

Panda, who is a vice-president of BJP, said in a tweet on Wednesday that he came across shocking threads documenting personal and business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis and NRIs.

"Came across shocking threads documenting personal and business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them," he said in a tweet.

Aziz Ashai has been seen in photographs conversing with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The gesture of Tony Ashai with Prime Minister Niyazi says it all.Aziz Ashai (Tony Ashai) is on payroll of ISI, who is in touch with many people in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country," commented a Twitter user.

Houston-based Paksitani event manager Rehan Siddiqui had earlier this year been blacklisted by India. Siddiqui's radio station in Texas is funded by local Pakistanis and Pakistan Government.

He has been accused by locals of funding anti-India activities was seeking to organise a Bollywood gala. (ANI)

