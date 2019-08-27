Pak UN envoy meets UNGA President, discusses Kashmir issue

New York [US], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, on Monday met President of United National General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa and discussed the Kashmir issue, reported Express Tribune.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in France and conveyed to him that revoking Article 370 was India's internal matter and no step has been taken by New Delhi that in any manner threatens regional peace.

Lodhi's meeting is yet another attempt at flogging a dead horse by Islamabad as the country has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue

India has categorically apprised Pakistan that revoking of the article, which left the neighbour rattled, is an "internal matter".

Following the Indian decision, Pakistan had sent its foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to China to seek its help at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), urging for an emergency meeting on the issue. However, four out of five permanent members in the United Nations did not support Pakistan contentions over India's decision.

Cash-strapped Pakistan has also alleged that India's decision of revoking the provisions under Article 370 will not only threaten the regional peace but also the world peace and further downgraded its diplomatic ties with its neighbour and suspended bilateral trade in the wake of it.

Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter. (ANI)

