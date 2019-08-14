Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pak writes to UNSC, urges convening of session on J-K issue

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 04:50 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to urgently convene a session on India's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and revoking of Article 370.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a letter to UNSC President Joanna Wronecka on Tuesday in this regard, reported Sputnik
"I wish to request that you convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council... to consider the situation arising from the recent aggressive actions by India which pose a threat to international peace and security," the letter said on Tuesday.
He said Pakistan will not provoke a conflict but India should not mistake it restraint for weakness.
It is not clear how the 15-member council would respond to Pakistan's request.
According to Al Jazeera, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told reporters at the UN that the council had received a letter from Pakistan and "will discuss that issue and take a proper decision."
Poland holds the presidency of the council for August.
India, last week, revoked provisions of Article 370 that accorded special status to the region and passed a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
The new union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existence on October 31.
A rattled Pakistan has initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning of Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas. (ANI)

